Capresso's Iced Coffee Mode: A Cool Option For Summer Sips

As the days heat up, many coffee lovers will make the switch from a steaming mug of joe to a refreshing glass of iced coffee. Historians can trace iced coffee's origins back to 1840, when French fighting in Algeria ran out of milk rations and began supplementing their coffee with cold water. Luckily, today's coffee aficionados have an easy iced coffee option at their fingertips.

Capresso, a leader in coffee innovation, caters to iced-coffee lovers with the Capresso Touchscreen Coffee Maker. This remarkable appliance can quickly brew hot or iced coffee, thanks to an exclusive Iced Coffee Mode, sure to be a hit on hot summer days. With an easy-to-use touchscreen control panel and a 12-cup glass carafe, it's designed to make the iced coffee experience effortless and delicious.

A highlight of this multi-tasking coffee maker from Capresso is its intuitive touchscreen control panel, providing seamless control over the brewing process. Say goodbye to traditional buttons and hello to a modern, convenient interface at your fingertips. The touchscreen enhances the user experience and adds a touch of sophistication to kitchen décor.

The Iced Coffee Mode is a game-changer for iced coffee enthusiasts. Simply fill the glass carafe with ice up to the max line and then select the mode on the touchscreen. The machine will then brew up to 7 cups and bypass the keep-warm function to keep iced coffee at the desired temperature. Users can customize the strength of their iced coffee by adjusting water levels for a stronger or milder brew.

The Touchscreen Coffee Maker

features an automatic self-cleaning function. After 80 brew cycles, the touchscreen clearly indicates a "Clean" option. Add the Capresso descaling solution to the water tank according to the manufacturer's instructions, and the machine undergoes a cycle to thoroughly clean itself. Users can also manually initiate the cleaning process at any time to ensure peak performance.

For lounging by the pool, hosting a backyard barbecue, or simply adding a gourmet touch to everyday breakfast, Capresso's Touchscreen Coffee Maker makes enjoying a perfect glass of iced coffee easier than ever. For more information, visit capresso .

