MBRF and UNDP to organize 2nd edition of Youth Knowledge Forum in Egypt on 2-3 September 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 28 August 2024- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will organize the second edition of the Youth Knowledge Forum (YKF) in Egypt on 2 and 3 September 2024. The YKF is being held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Arab Republic of Egypt and under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports.

The key goal of the second edition is to highlight major local and global knowledge achievements, encourage knowledge practitioners to pursue higher levels of creativity and innovation aspects, and inspire Arab youth to expand their creative capabilities by drawing inspiration from the achievements of past recipients of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA). The YKF will play a vital role in MBRF’s ongoing efforts to establish channels for disseminating, transferring, and localizing knowledge, while fostering a global society that thrives on innovation and sustainable development.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “The collaboration between the MBRF, UNDP, and the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports marks a vital step forward in launching joint knowledge initiatives regionally. The second edition of the YKF is projected to serve as a prominent platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience as well as the creation of ideas among Arab youth. The objective is to nurture creative minds capable of adapting to worldwide changes in different sectors, further enhancing their effective participation in the advancement of communities.”

H.E. Bin Huwaireb added: “We strongly believe that this event will encourage youth to unleash their creative capabilities and nurture a culture of excellence within the knowledge ecosystem. The true value of countries and communities is not measured by their natural assets, but rather by the human capabilities that can achieve extraordinary development for their nations.”

Alessandro Fracassetti, UNDP Resident Representative in Egypt, highlighted the importance of the collaborative efforts between the UNDP and MBRF in establishing connections of knowledge among Arab countries. He stressed that science and knowledge are the key drivers of global competition, enabling nations to hold the keys to the future. Moreover, he highlighted that investing in knowledge is equivalent to investing in the next generations. Furthermore, cultivating future youth leaders is crucial for successful nations aiming to maintain their advantage in sustainable comprehensive development and boosting the knowledge-based economy.

The YKF signifies a new milestone in fostering partnership between the UAE and Egypt in the fields of knowledge, education, and development. Its primary objective is to broaden its reach to wider segments of youth in the region. It will stimulate creative and innovative skills while also fostering the development of personal and digital capabilities, equipping youth to meet the present and future requirements of the labor market.

The YKF will feature a series of discussion panels over two days, bringing together a distinguished group of local, regional, and international leaders. These sessions will cover a range of pillars, including technological prospects and challenges, skill enhancement, and education, fostering supportive environments for youth as well as addressing the significance of mental wellbeing in the face of rapid global changes.

The YKF’s opening session will be held under the theme ‘The Role of Governments and Their Policies in Youth Challenges.’ Furthermore, the event will witness another discussion session exploring the role of the education system in shaping young leaders, titled ‘The Educational Process: Opportunities and Challenges.’ Additionally, a session will be held focusing on the changes occurring in the labor market and the impact of digital transformation, under the title ‘The Influence of Technology on Future Jobs.’ Another session will highlight the significance of involving youth in policymaking centers, titled ‘Enhancing the Role of Youth in Decision-making Centers.’ Additionally, stories from inspiring young people will be showcased on the second day of the event.

The first edition of the YKF included numerous interactive sessions and discussions focusing on youth such as a preparatory session for the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, hosted in collaboration with the Arab Youth Center. Additionally, extensive discussions, held in collaboration with the Federal Youth Foundation, explored the possibilities of metaverse technology. The YKF also presented a panel discussion with internationally recognized young Emirati talents, who shared insights on the obstacles young people face and proposed solutions.





