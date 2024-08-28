Russia`s top MP claims that Washington is reason behind Durov`s detention

(MENAFN) Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of Russia’s State Duma, has alleged that the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was orchestrated by the United States as part of a broader strategy to exert control over global social platforms. In a Telegram post made on Tuesday, three days after Durov’s detention in France, Volodin claimed that President Joe Biden's administration is seeking to gain control over Telegram before the upcoming November election.



Volodin asserted that Telegram is one of the few major internet platforms not influenced by the United States, despite its extensive global reach. The app, which boasts nearly a billion registered users, is particularly popular in India and Russia. According to Volodin, Telegram operates in numerous countries of strategic interest to Washington, which has thus far been unable to compel the Dubai-based company and its Russian-born founder to share data with United States intelligence agencies or the State Department.



He emphasized that most major social media networks are of American origin and alleged that they are under the White House's control. In contrast, Telegram’s resistance to US demands for data has made it a target for American authorities, according to Volodin.



This perspective aligns with earlier statements from Georgy Loboushkin, Durov’s former press secretary, who suggested that the United States had long targeted Durov. Loboushkin indicated that the arrest might be part of a sustained effort by United States authorities to exert influence over the entrepreneur.



Durov himself had hinted at such tensions earlier this year. In an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson in April, Durov mentioned receiving considerable attention from the FBI and other United States law enforcement agencies. He also alleged that United States authorities attempted to recruit Telegram employees to create a backdoor into the messaging platform.



Volodin’s comments reflect the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding digital platforms and their influence in global communications.

