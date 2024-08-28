Gomti Ghat Temples In Dwarka Inundated, Pilgrims Stranded Amid Heavy Rain

(MENAFN- IANS) Dwarka, Aug 28 (IANS) Nearly 50 pilgrims were reported to be stranded in Dwarka on Wednesday due to the heavy rains in Gujarat.

The state has been grappling with heavy rains over the last two to three days, leading to flood-like conditions in several areas.

The city of Devbhoomi-Dwarka has been particularly affected, with temples near the Gomti Ghat, including the Haveli Bethakji Krishna Temple, Govardhan Nath Temple, and Shamla Sha Sheth Temple, flooded due to the downpour.

Pilgrims in Dwarka are reported to be stranded as the rains continue unabated.

“The intense rainfall has caused the Gomti River to swell and water has entered temples along its banks. The Iskcon Gate Highway Road in Dwarka is submerged, and nearby shops have also been flooded. The persistent rain has brought daily life in Dwarka to a halt, with significant hardship for the stranded pilgrims.” sources from Dwarka stated on Wednesday.

“The situation is similarly dire in the pilgrimage area near Harshad Mataji Temple. Heavy rains and water released from two nearby dams have led to widespread flooding. Shops near the temple have been inundated, causing substantial damage to goods and equipment, leading to significant financial losses for shopkeepers. Residents and pilgrims in the area are facing numerous challenges due to the flooding,” the sources added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' for several districts, predicting 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall over the next five days.

Residents in affected areas, particularly in the Saurashtra region, have been advised to avoid waterlogged zones and exercise caution.

In Vadodara, power outages have occurred in some regions due to flooding. The IMD forecasts thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across various districts, underscoring the severity of the weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Madhya Gujarat Vij Corporation Limited managing director Tejas Parmar reported that 68 feeders and 365 transformers are currently submerged.

Two substations at Vidyut Nagar Colony OP Road and in the Atladara area are also inundated and have been shut down for safety.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep concern over the situation in Gujarat, stating, "The flood situation in Gujarat is extremely worrying as several people have lost their lives and are missing. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Our thoughts are with the affected people, who are in need of urgent food and medical assistance.

“We request the Central Government to ensure more NDRF & SDRF teams. We are proud of our Armed Forces and Coast Guard, who are undertaking rescue efforts. Congress leaders and workers must coordinate all possible relief efforts in this hour of tragedy."