LLC Brings Back Cricketing Action To Kashmir After 4 Decades

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 28 (IANS) Indian and international cricketing stars will be playing in Kashmir after four decades as Bakshi in Srinagar will host the final leg of the Legends League Cricket, which commences on the September 20 at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

LLC commences on the September 20 at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur and the final leg will be played at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

The franchise-based tournament, featuring a pool of over 200 players, will unfold across four cities− Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu and finally bring cricket back to Srinagar after 38 long years.

The last time Srinagar hosted an international match was back in 1986, when Australia defeated India by three wickets in an ODI match.

A total of 25 matches will be played among the six teams and the last two teams standing will play an electrifying final on October 16.

The league will kick off at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur on September 20, making its way to the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on September 27. The third leg will be played at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu from October 6 where international cricket made a comeback after 35 years with the fans finally getting the chance to watch their favourite cricketing heroes live in action.

The finals of the LLC will be played at the Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar from October 10.

"Legends League Cricket is back for another season and we are very excited to also be playing in Kashmir this season. This is a huge opportunity for the people of Kashmir to come to the stadium and watch live cricketing action for the first time in almost 40 years. It also presents a unique opportunity for the cricketers to experience the beauty of Kashmir and enjoy the hospitality and love of the wonderful people of Srinagar," said Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, LLC.

In the previous edition held in India, cricket fans witnessed former international stalwarts such as Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, and many others showcasing their skills alongside 110 other legendary cricketers.

The auction will be held in New Delhi on Thursday where the franchises will fight out for the biggest stars from India and international cricket putting over 200 players under the hammer.