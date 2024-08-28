Three People Killed In Russian Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia killing two women aged 83 and 86 and a 61-year-old man, four other people (three women aged 19, 30, 56 and a 59-year-old man) were injured.

This is according to Chief of Zaporizhzhia Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, who posted the news on Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.

“Throughout the day, the occupiers launched 205 strikes targeting nine settlements in Zaporizhzhia region,” the message reads.

A total of 117 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vidradne, Novoandriivka, Robotine, Mala Tokmachka, Huliaipole, Levadne and Malynivka.

Also, Huliaipole, Malynivka and Robotyne were shelled six times with MLRS, while Huliaipole, Orikhov, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne got under artillery fire 82 times.

There were 87 reports about damage to residential buildings and infrastructure facilities.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Ukrainian Territorial Defense soldiers shot down two Russian drones with automatic weapons in Zaporozhzhia region.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov