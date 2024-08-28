The Ancient Mexicans By Eduardo Guizar Vukovich Wins Silver In A' Culture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Ancient Mexicans

Innovative Identity Design Recognized for Excellence in Cultural Heritage and Culture Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of cultural heritage design, has announced that The Ancient Mexicans, an exceptional exhibition identity design by Eduardo Guizar Vukovich , has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of The Ancient Mexicans as an outstanding example of excellence in cultural heritage design.The Ancient Mexicans exhibition identity design demonstrates its relevance to the Cultural Heritage industry by effectively connecting the present with the past, offering a flexible and functional graphic identity that enhances the user experience. This innovative design aligns with industry standards and practices, providing practical benefits for museum visitors, industry professionals, and stakeholders through its engaging and informative approach.The awarded design stands out for its unique concept, which draws inspiration from the idea of constellations and the connections they reveal. By utilizing a grid system and organizing points to create distinct shapes and figures, The Ancient Mexicans exhibition identity achieves a flexible, attractive, recognizable, and contemporary visual language. This innovative approach showcases the design's functionality and aesthetic appeal, setting it apart in the market.The Silver A' Design Award for The Ancient Mexicans serves as a motivating force for Eduardo Guizar Vukovich and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of cultural heritage design. This recognition has the potential to inspire future projects and influence industry standards, fostering further innovation and exploration within the field. The award highlights the team's dedication to excellence and their ability to create impactful designs that resonate with audiences.The Ancient Mexicans was designed by a talented team consisting of Eduardo Guizar Vukovich, Andrea Rodríguez Tapia, Ariadna García Ríos, Daniela de la Fuente Lozano, and Isabel Villegas Martínez. Each member contributed their expertise and skills to bring this exceptional exhibition identity to life.Interested parties may learn more about The Ancient Mexicans exhibition identity design at:About Eduardo Guizar VukovichEduardo Guizar Vukovich is a talented designer from Mexico, associated with the Roberto Garza Sada Center for Art, Architecture and Design. This space brings together and develops the best creative talent, consolidating itself as the headquarters for the formation, creation, and development of art, architecture, and design in Latin America. The center has achieved LEED Certification at the Silver level, making it the first of Tadao Ando's works to receive this recognition and the only building of a higher education institution in Nuevo LeÃ3n to be internationally certified as an environmentally friendly space.About Universidad de MonterreyThe Universidad de Monterrey (UDEM) is recognized as one of the best universities according to the QS Top 50 Under 50 international ranking. UDEM is home to the CRGS arts school, a space for ideas and expressions that brings together and develops the best creative talent, establishing itself as the center for the training, creation, and preservation of art, architecture, and design in Latin America.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Cultural Heritage and Culture Industry Design category. This prestigious award acknowledges creations that are not only visually appealing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's expertise and skill. Silver A' Design Award recipients are celebrated for their contributions to advancing industry standards and pushing the boundaries of cultural heritage design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs are honored.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition is open to entries from all countries and is organized across various industries. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind them but also promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

