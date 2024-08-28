Russia Has One Missile Carrier In Black Sea, Volley Of Up To Four Kalibr Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has one ship in the Black Sea that carries Kalibr missiles, with a total volley of up to four missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

“There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to four missiles,” the statement said.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are two enemy ships, no Kalibr cruise missiles.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy , said on the air of the nationwide telethon“United News” that no Russian surface ships had been spotted in the waters of the Azov and Black Seas.

Photo for illustration purposes