10 Years Of Jan Dhan Yojana: 53 Crore Accounts, ₹2.31 Lakh Crore Deposits, PM Modi Congratulates Beneficiaries & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 10 Years of Jan Dhan Yojana: The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has completed a milestone 10 years today. Acknowledging this, Prime Narendra Modi took to social to congratulate the beneficiaries.

“Today, we mark a momentous occasion- #10YearsOfJanDhan. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries and compliments to all those who worked to make this scheme a success,” Modi wrote on the social media X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, especially women, youth, and the marginalized communities,” he added. The PM also posted an infographics of the key milestones.

PMJDY was announced by PM Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014.



In its 10 years since commencement, PMJDY has led to a total of 53.13 crore accounts.

Of these 53 crore accounts, 55.6 per cent or 29.56 crore Jan-Dhan account holders are women and 66.6 per cent or 35.37 crore Jan Dhan accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas, as per a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

Deposit balances under PMJDY account stand at ₹2,31,236 crore - this is a 15x increase as of August 14, 2024.

The average deposit per account, according to the finance ministry stood at ₹4,352, as of 14 August 2024 - an 4x increase.

Over 36.06 crore RuPay debit cards have been issued under PMJDY.

As many as 89.67 lakh point-of-sale (PoS/mPoS) machines have been installed under PMJDY.

Total number of digital transactions has risen from 2,338 crore in FY19 to 16,443 crore in FY24.

Total number of UPI transactions has increased from 535 crore in FY19 to 13,113 crore in FY24. Total number of RuPay card transactions at PoS and e-commerce has increased from 67 crore in FY18 to 96.78 crore in FY24.

