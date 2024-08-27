Zelensky: Russia's Goal Is Full Occupation Of Donbas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia's objective is the full of Donbas.

The head of state said this at a press on Tuesday, August 27, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The fact that Russians are not withdrawing their from the Donetsk region is clear. Their most highly trained troops are deployed there. This is their strategic direction because they really want to occupy our Donetsk region. This goal has not changed since the beginning of the large-scale war. I would even say since the beginning of 2014. They are interested in the full occupation of Ukrainian Donbas. But they will not succeed. We are working on this,” said Zelensky.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 26, 170 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine, with 60 assault actions taking place in the Pokrovsk sector.