King Accepts Credentials Of New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 27 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Tuesday accepted the credentials of newly appointed ambassadors to Jordan, during a ceremony at Basman Palace.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty accepted the credentials of ambassadors Talgat Shaldanbay of Kazakhstan, Kim Pil-woo of Korea, Manish Chauhan of India, and Noor E Helal Saifur Rahman of Bangladesh.The King also accepted the credentials of non-resident ambassadors William M. Sikazwe of Zambia and Catherine Nurujean Kunje of Malawi, as well as Ambassador Sevag Avedissian of Cyprus.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs and acting Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jazi attended the ceremony.