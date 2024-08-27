Japan, Italy Affirm Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug. 27 (KUNA) -- Japanese Defense Minoru Kihara and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto agreed on Tuesday that they will continue to work closely together towards further deepening Japan-Italy defense cooperation and exchanges, Japan's Defense said.





During their talks in Tokyo, Kihara and Crosetto hailed Japan-Italy defense cooperation and exchanges, which have been deepened in recent years, including the Global Combat Air Program, calls, exchange of aircraft, expansion of joint exercises and commencement of formal bilateral negotiations on an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement, according to a press release issued by the ministry.





Under the combat air program, Japan, Italy and the UK aim to jointly develop a next-generation stealth fighter jet with supersonic capability and equipped with cutting-edge technology.





The two ministers also confirmed cooperation for a success of the Group of Seven (G-7) defense ministerial meeting to be held in Naples in October. The G-7 consists of Japan, Italy, Britain, Canada, Germany, France and the US.





Earlier this month, the Italian Navy's aircraft carrier Cavour and its training ship Amerigo Vespucci made their port calls in Japan for the first time.





Kihara welcomed Crosetto's visit to Japan and these port calls as signs that Italy places special importance on the Indo-Pacific region. (end)





mk











MENAFN27082024000071011013ID1108607299