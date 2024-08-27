President Putin Sends Congratulatory Letter To First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has sent a
congratulatory letter to First Vice President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday,
Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"To Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan
Dear Mehriban Arifovna,
I sincerely congratulate you on your birthday.
You rightfully enjoy high authority among your compatriots and
abroad. In Russia, your personal contribution to strengthening the
allied relations between our countries and mutually beneficial
cooperation across various areas is highly valued.
I fondly recall our recent meeting in Baku. I sincerely wish you
good health, happiness, prosperity, and success in your state
duties. Please convey my warm regards to Ilham Heydarovich and all
members of your family.
Sincerely,
Vladimir Putin
President of the Russian Federation"
MENAFN27082024000195011045ID1108606278
