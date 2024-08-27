Cervomed To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September:
Morgan Stanley 22 nd Annual Global Healthcare conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
Time: 1:50 PM ET
Webcast Link: click here
H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation
Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Time: 8:30 AM ET
Webcast Link: click here
The webcast of these presentations will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website .
About CervoMed
CervoMed Inc. (the“Company”) is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that causes disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with early-stage DLB.
Investor Contact:
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
...
617-430-7579
