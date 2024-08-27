American Republican Sisterhood Launches Gardenroots Political Movement To Sway Independent Voters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARS Yappy Hour in Chesapeake

Early Eve Rally 2024 Invitation

Lovely ladies of the American Sisterhood in Ashburn

- Dr. Kara von Dresner, Gardenroots DirectorWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The national organization American Republican Sisterhood (ARS ) announces their second annual Early Voting Eve Rally to raise voting awareness and celebrate their first year of operation. In 2024, the group has grown from the“Virginia Republican Sisterhood” to the“American Republican Sisterhood” boasting over 3,000 sisters and 21 monthly Yappy Hours in eight states.Dr. Kara von Dresner , Founder and Gardenroots Political Director of ARS explains,“Grassroots efforts have always been the heart of American politics, but with the growing distance in between parties and the systematic perversion of social media, it seems to become increasingly less effective for the Republican party – especially in Urban areas. Our sisterhood takes a successful fresh approach to inviting new voters to the Republican Party.”According to von Dresner, a clinical psychologist, political activist, and philanthropist native to Virginia, Gardenroots politics involve focusing on shared issues and beliefs; actively listening to the needs of others; being present and providing facts to refute dysinformation and inflammatory rhetoric; and using enjoyable social events to attract new party members, reengage estranged voters, share resources, and form lasting friendships.Why is the new political movement referred to as Gardenroots?“Because we are women: everything we plant grows and nobody walks on us,” continues von Dresner,“It is an organic method of engaging and informing voters that is much more similar to a natural friendship than a threatening courtship. Americans are just tired of all the negativity.”On September 19, the day before early voting begins in Virginia, Kara and her sisters will host the ARS second annual Early Voting Eve Rally at the Mattaponi Winery in Spotsylvania, VA from 5PM-8PM. Many Republican elected officials are scheduled to speak, including Senators Bryce Reeves and Tara Durrant. The event is free and all are welcome to attend.If you are interested in attending or starting a Yappy Hour in your area or getting involved, you can learn more about the American Republican Sisterhood at americansisterhood.

Dr. Kara von Dresner de Rothschild

