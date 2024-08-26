Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of New Ambassadors
Date
8/26/2024 11:34:56 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN -
Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for diplomatic and Expatriates Affairs Majid Qatarneh received on Monday copies of the credentials of the new ambassadors accredited to the Kingdom.
Noor Hilal Saifur Rahman was accredited as the Ambassador of the Republic of Bangladesh to the Kingdom.
William Maipambi Sikazwe was accredited as the non-resident Ambassador of the
Republic of Zambia to the Kingdom.
Catherine Norogin Kunje was accredited as the non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to the Kingdom.
MENAFN26082024000028011005ID1108603690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.