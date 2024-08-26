Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Jordan Times)









AMMAN -

Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for and Expatriates Affairs Majid Qatarneh received on Monday copies of the credentials of the new ambassadors accredited to the Kingdom.

Noor Hilal Saifur Rahman was accredited as the Ambassador of the Republic of Bangladesh to the Kingdom.

William Maipambi Sikazwe was accredited as the non-resident Ambassador of the

Republic of Zambia to the Kingdom.

Catherine Norogin Kunje was accredited as the non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to the Kingdom.