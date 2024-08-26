First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Attends Celebration Organized For Children By Heydar Aliyev Foundation
8/26/2024 7:21:11 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 26, the First Vice-President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban
Aliyeva, along with the Foundation's Vice-President, Leyla Aliyeva,
participated in an entertainment program organized by the
Foundation. Azernews reports that the event was
held for children who are deprived of parental care, in need of
special attention, and the children of martyrs.
Mehriban Aliyeva, the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
and Leyla Aliyeva, the Vice-President of the Foundation, conversed
with the children, inquired about their views about the organized
celebration, and took pictures. Children from orphanages, the
Rehabilitation Center for Children with Down Syndrome, and the
boarding school with intensive training shared their impressions of
the event.
As part of the event organized at the "Dalga Beach" located on
the coast of the Caspian Sea, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva
and Leyla Aliyeva got acquainted with the exhibition of handicrafts
of children living in orphanages and boarding schools. They also
engaged in drawing activities with the children, who later gifted
their artwork to Mehriban Aliyeva. Additionally, Mehriban Aliyeva
met with the children of martyrs and orphanage residents
celebrating their birthdays, offering her congratulations.
The children enjoyed a variety of activities, including
swimming, dancing with animators, and participating in painting,
games, and "Face Art." The event featured characters portraying the
children's favorite heroes, along with playful songs and dances
that added to the festive atmosphere.
At the end of the celebration, each child received a gift from
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as a memento of the unforgettable
day.
