Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce Exhibits At The Cocina Sabrosa Trade Expo In Dallas

Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce was positioned among the 30 favorite hot sauces on and is in more than 800 retail stores in the country.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alicorp, the most important Peruvian mass consumer goods company in Latin America exhibits at the Cocina Sabrosa Food & Beverage Trade in Dallas, Texas, which attracts grocers, manufacturers, companies, restaurants, distributors, investors and leaders, who gather to learn, and conduct business. Alicorp presented Tari Peruvian Hot Sauce, the brand of hot sauces designed exclusively for the American palate.Tari is Alicorp's brand of sauces based on Peruvian Rocoto Peppers and Peruvian Amarillo Peppers. In just a few months of its launch, Tari was positioned among the 30 favorite hot sauces on Amazon and is in more than 800 retail stores in the country, such as Lowes Food Stores, Meijer, and The Fresh Market. In the coming weeks Tari and its Peruvian flavor will arrive to The Central Market in Texas.To create products for the American palate, Alicorp designed a mechanism to get closer and know the needs of U.S. consumers and thus, work to create the perfect flavorful hot sauce that contributes to the largest and most competitive market in the world.The consumption and growth of the condiments and hot sauces market in the United States is constantly evolving. According to data provided by Circana, advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, this year the value of the condiments market is 25 billion dollars with a growth of 5%, and for hot sauces it is 1.1 billion dollars, growing up to 9%.Entering the U.S. market reflects Alicorp's commitment to one of the most important markets in the world, its vision of leadership, and its contribution to the dissemination of Peruvian culture in the world.“Fifteen years ago, Tari started a flavor adventure through Peru, with the objective of connecting with our consumers and exploring the richness of homemade hot sauces. We are very proud of the product that we are offering to the American market, also being able to participate in the Cocina Sabrosa Trade Expo opens doors to new partnerships to continue strengthening Tari's presence in the country.” comments Pamela Scarponi, International Business Director at Alicorp.Latino culture is an integral part of American life, influencing everything from sports and music to food. The impact of Latinos on the U.S. economy is undeniable, with Latino purchasing power soaring by 87% in the last decade, far outpacing the 51% growth among non-Hispanics. As this influence continues to grow, industry leaders need a reliable platform to exchange products, ideas, and market trends.The Cocina Sabrosa Food & Beverage Trade Expo is set to become the ultimate gathering for the Hispanic food & beverage ecosystem. Whether businesses are already serving the thriving Latino population or looking to expand their reach, this event will provide professionals with the resources they need to operate and scale their ventures efficiently and successfully.More InformationAbout Tari Peruvian Hot SauceTari is a new Peruvian Hot Sauce made from unique Peruvian peppers: Amarillo Pepper and Rocoto Pepper. Our hot sauce is authentic and flavorful. We use fresh ingredients and vegetables that we crush, maintaining the Andean tradition of the“batán” or grinding, which helps create the natural flavor of the ingredients. Tari is the leading Peruvian Hot Sauce with over 70% market share.

