Gabon Cracks Down After Violence In Economic Hub

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Libreville: Authorities in Gabon say they have arrested around 30 young people, including minors, after violence in the economic hub Port-Gentil.

They are accused of vandalising businesses and attacking passersby armed with axes, machetes, broken bottles and knives, the interior said on X late on Sunday.

The "gangs of idle youth" sowed "violence and fear" with attacks, theft and pillaging in several neighbourhoods of the city "claiming to protest against unemployment", the ministry said in a statement.

In videos circulating on social last week, some young people had described themselves as "the biggest bandits of Port-Gentil".

On Saturday, security forces "arrested around 30 of these thugs", the statement said, announcing legal proceedings and saying they would be named and shamed.

It comes just days before the first anniversary of Gabon's current ruler General Brice Oligui Nguema coming to power after the army deposed former president Ali Bongo Ondimba the night his reelection was announced on August 30.

The Bongo dynasty had ruled the oil-rich central African nation for 55 years.