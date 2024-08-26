Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Her Official Instagram Page
8/26/2024 3:15:08 PM
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President
of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, has shared
videos on her social media accounts featuring herself together with
children who are deprived of parental care and in need of special
care.
Azernews presents the videos.
