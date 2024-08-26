Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Her Official Instagram Page

( MENAFN - AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, has shared videos on her social accounts featuring herself together with children who are deprived of parental care and in need of special care.

