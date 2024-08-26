عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Her Official Instagram Page

Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Her Official Instagram Page


8/26/2024 3:15:08 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, has shared videos on her social media accounts featuring herself together with children who are deprived of parental care and in need of special care.

Azernews presents the videos.

MENAFN26082024000195011045ID1108602591


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search