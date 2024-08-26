Zelensky: We Are Preparing Response To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi have discussed a response to Russia's missile attacks.

The head of state said this in his address, Ukrinform reports, referring to the president's press service .

“Today, I started the day with a separate long conversation with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi – discussing in detail the repulsion of this missile attack, our response to Russia – we are preparing it, the use of F-16s, and the ongoing operation in the Kursk region. We continue our actions in the designated areas as needed for Ukraine,” he said.

According to Zelensky, over the past day. the Defense Forces gained more control and again added to the "exchange fund."

The Commander-in-Chief also reported on the situation on the Donetsk front, focusing on the Pokrovsk, Vremivka, Toretsk, and Kurakhove sectors. Zelensky said that relevant decisions were made to strengthen the Ukrainian positions.

“At the Staff meeting today, all the necessary reports were provided on the energy sector – the current state of the system and its restoration capabilities. Work will continue around the clock. We also thoroughly reviewed the situation regarding protective structures at energy facilities, and several important decisions were made on this matter as well,” the President said.

On Monday, August 26, a massive Russian attack on Ukraine killed seven people and injured 47 others.

