Ciparthenontm: Meeting The Demands Of Modern Life Sciences Organizations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CustomerInsights's ciPARTHENONTM Cloud, has been mentioned in the Gartner® research, 'Life Science CIOs: Reinvigorate Your D&A Capabilities Needed for a Modern Commercial Intelligence Platform'. We believe this mention is a testament to our team's dedication to revolutionizing how life science organizations leverage their data. At

CustomerInsights, we have designed ciPARTHENONTM Cloud to address the unique challenges of the life sciences

industry, providing a robust and flexible solution that drives actionable insights and strategic decision-making.

The research notes that "Gartner, based on inquiries and technology observations, is seeing an inflection point where there is a real gap in capabilities and performance developing between those life science organizations on the leading edge of change versus laggards. Innovative CIOs are ready to harness analytics technologies and architectural approaches available today to deliver and demonstrate business value creation at scale."

In our view, ciPARTHENONTM Cloud is designed to address this growing need for scalability through a fully integrated suite of capabilities, including:

ciPARTHENONTM seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) into its analytics engine, supporting the development of sophisticated models, including LLMs, deep learning and prescriptive analytics. This allows life science companies to harness real-time insights, optimize process efficiency, and personalize customer experiences with unprecedented precision.With ciPARTHENONTM modern data cloud, organizations can effortlessly manage the volume, variety, and velocity of real-world data. Our centralized data repository, combined with advanced data governance and quality management tools, ensures that business users have immediate access to accurate, high-quality data.Empowering business users to independently explore and analyze data, ciPARTHENONTM self-service analytics workbench features intuitive tools for visual data discovery, and storytelling. This enables life science teams to generate insights faster and more effectively, reducing reliance on specialized IT skills.ciPARTHENONTM is multi-tenant software built with flexibility in mind, allowing for seamless integration with existing systems and the ability to scale as business needs evolve. Our no-code App store supports a broad range of use cases, from patient identification to dynamic forecasting, ensuring that organizations can meet their analytics objectives.

ciPARTHENONTM doesn't just offer advanced capabilities -it also comes equipped with over

40 ready-to-deploy vertical applications . These applications span various functions, from sales and marketing to market access and pricing, making ciPARTHENONTM Cloud a versatile and

ready to deploy

solution.

Abhay Jajoo, CEO of

CustomerInsights

says "we feel that this recognition underscores the technological maturity and business relevance of ciPARTHENONTM Cloud for Life Sciences. ciPARTHENONTM is more than just a commercial intelligence platform; it is a strategic asset that equips life science organizations with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape."

Gartner, Life Science CIOs: Reinvigorate Your D&A Capabilities With a Modern Commercial Intelligence Platform, By Animesh Gandhi, 13 May 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

