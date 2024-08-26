Atal Setu Records Over 50 Lakh Vehicular Movements In 7 Months

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Over 50 lakh travelled across the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, popularly known as Atal Setu, in just over 7 months since it was inaugurated on January 12 and opened for vehicular traffic on January 13.

From January 13 to August 25, a total of 50,04,350 vehicles, including BEST, NMMT, MSRTC's Shivneri buses and various private and commercial vehicles, have traversed through this vital link.

It has quickly become a pivotal element in Mumbai's infrastructure as it has eased the traffic flow.

The usage of Atal Setu highlights the bridge's critical role in easing congestion and reducing travel time between South Mumbai and key destinations such as Panvel, Pune, and Navi Mumbai and the upcoming international airport.

The Atal Setu has consistently shaved off at least one hour from travel times, benefitting millions of commuters.

The enhanced connectivity will facilitate smoother and quicker airport transfers, especially between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, thus benefiting both business travellers and the general public.

In addition, the Atal Setu is set to further enhance its utility with the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects.

The Worli-Sewri elevated road, now 75 per cent complete, will soon provide a rapid 5 to 10-minute connection from Worli Sea Face to the bridge.

Concurrently, the development of an elevated road between the Chirle Interchange and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway promises even faster commutes between South Mumbai, the western suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, and the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said "The Atal Setu has revolutionised traffic in the Mumbai metropolitan area, benefiting millions of people. The fact that over 50 lakh vehicles have already used this bridge is a testament to its significance. This project is not only delivering economic benefits but also providing an effective solution to Mumbai's growing traffic challenges, positively impacting millions of citizens."

Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), said: "The successful implementation of the Atal Setu has led to a marked improvement in Mumbai's traffic system. The fact that over 50 lakh vehicles have used the bridge since its opening underscores its importance. This project is a shining example of how technology, planning, and determination can drive profound social and economic change, serving as an inspiration for future initiatives."