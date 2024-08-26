Brookdale Senior Living certified as a Most Loved Workplace.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brookdale is the first senior living provider to earn this certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace® backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI). According to BPI, Most Loved Workplace

validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

Brookdale has earned this certification by demonstrating its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment where employees' voices are heard and valued. Brookdale is the first senior living provider to earn this certification.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a 'Most Loved Workplace.' This certification reflects the dedication and passion of our team," Brookdale President and CEO Lucinda "Cindy" Baier said. "We believe that when employees are engaged and encouraged, they bring their best selves to work, driving excellence and furthering our mission to enrich the lives of those we serve."

According to BPI, Most Loved Workplace

certifies companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Brookdale became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace IndexTM which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.



Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care, connection, and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions, make new friends, and stay connected with loved ones. Brookdale, through its affiliates, operates and manages 649 communities in 41 states as of June

30, 2024, with the ability to serve approximately 59,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube .

