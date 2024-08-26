China receives first shipment of Malaysian fresh durians

(MENAFN) On Saturday evening, Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province in central China, received its first shipment of Malaysian fresh durians, totaling 15 tonnes. This arrival signifies a significant milestone, marking the debut of Malaysian durians in the Chinese market. The shipment includes ten different varieties of durians, such as Black Thorn and Musang King, sourced from nine Malaysian export companies.



Upon arrival at Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, the durians will be distributed through a cold chain logistics network to several major cities across China. These cities include Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Xiamen, and Shenyang. The establishment of a 'green channel' by Zhengzhou airport customs is aimed at ensuring a swift and efficient inspection process, facilitating expedited clearance for these fresh products.



The transportation of durians between Zhengzhou and Kuala Lumpur is managed by a B737-800 freighter, which supports same-day round trips and offers flexible scheduling. This efficient air route significantly reduces transit time, with direct flights taking as little as five hours.



The introduction of Malaysian durians into the Chinese market represents a new phase in bilateral trade, leveraging the advanced cold chain logistics to maintain the freshness of the durians. This development is expected to enhance trade relations and provide Chinese consumers with access to a variety of high-quality durian products.

