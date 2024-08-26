City Of Milwaukee Selects Debtbook To Modernize Its Debt Management Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The City of Milwaukee, WI has selected DebtBook's cloud-based Debt Management solution to modernize its debt data management, processes, and reporting.

CHARLOTTE, NC, US, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that the City of Milwaukee, WI (“the City”) has selected the firm's cloud-based Debt Management solution to modernize its debt data management, processes, and reporting.Established in 1846, the City of Milwaukee is home to nearly 600,000 residents. The City's $1 billion debt program is managed by the Office of the Comptroller which also oversees the periodic refinancing of City debt to take advantage of any available lower interest rates and save taxpayers interest costs.“The City of Milwaukee is modernizing its internal systems to streamline operations,” said Joshua Benson, Capital Finance Manager for the City of Milwaukee.“This will allow the Comptroller's Office to spend more time on the strategic work that will ultimately better serve Milwaukeeans.”Using DebtBook as its centralized debt management platform, the City of Milwaukee will enable organization-wide knowledge capture and increase operational efficiencies. With DebtBook, the City will be able to track debt schedules, issuance details, and historical changes, including refundings. DebtBook will also allow the City of Milwaukee to actively manage its continuing disclosure obligations, prepare year-end financial disclosures, store documents, and easily share all debt related information with internal teams and external stakeholders.“Our Debt Management solution is purpose-built to help organizations, like the City of Milwaukee, gain greater visibility and control over its debt management practices,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. With better tools, we believe the City can deliver better financial outcomes and even more positive impact for residents of Milwaukee.”About the City of Milwaukee, WIMilwaukee is a cohesive, talent rich, diverse, safe and economically vibrant community. It is nationally recognized for its manufacturing, arts, recreation, museums, academic institutions, revitalized lakefront and rivers, beautiful neighborhoods and well-maintained housing.Milwaukee is the economic hub of the southeast region and entire State of Wisconsin, the“Fresh Coast City” that is rising fast in national stature and prominence. It is a premiere center for advanced manufacturing, fresh water research and development, clean and green technology, health care, biomedical technology and financial services. These core industries spur productivity, innovation, heightened rates of business formation and growth, a strong and growing entrepreneurial climate, and a boost in Milwaukee's national and global competitiveness. Milwaukee's dynamic and accessible markets attract people, business and investment in large and increasing numbers, and its transportation system is a gateway for tourism, conventions, commerce, business growth and economic development.About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

