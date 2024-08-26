Crafted For Wisconsin: Collective Beverages Partners With SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Varsity Limited Edition Bottle

A Premium Craft Vodka That Supports Wisconsin Student-Athletes

- Paul WrychaMADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is proud to announce a dynamic partnership with Collective Beverages, LLC, an organization devoted to enhancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for University of Wisconsin student-athletes. Together, they are introducing a special edition vodka that not only offers an exceptional craft-tasting experience but also directly benefits Wisconsin's student-athletes in their quest to compete for championships. This collaboration is more than just a bottle-it's a powerful symbol of community and commitment. A portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold will go directly to supporting NIL opportunities for student-athletes, helping them achieve success both on and off the field.A Premium Craft Vodka for WisconsinCrafted with Wisconsin fans in mind, the limited-edition SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka Varsity bottle is a celebration of the Wisconsin spirit. This gluten-free vodka is artfully distilled from 100% corn and blended with water naturally purified over 10,000 years, delivering unmatched purity and a smooth, refined taste. Whether you're toasting to a game-day victory or gathering with friends and family, this vodka is perfect for classic cocktails or enjoyed neat over ice-bringing a touch of Wisconsin pride to every sip.Paul Wrycha, President of Collective Beverages, LLC, echoed this sentiment:“Partnering with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka allows us to invest in our athletes' futures while offering Wisconsin fans a unique way to show their support. This collaboration goes beyond creating a great product-it's about ensuring Wisconsin has the resources to compete for championships.”Cary Joshi, President of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, shared his enthusiasm: "At SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, we believe in lifting up those who inspire us, and there's no better way to do that than by supporting student-athletes who work tirelessly to represent Wisconsin with pride. Partnering with Collective Beverages is an opportunity for us to give back to a community that values hard work, dedication, and excellence."Launch and AvailabilityWisconsin fans can find the SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka Varsity bottle statewide beginning in September, thanks to the distribution expertise of Wisconsin Distributors“We are thrilled to be the partner of a vodka that brings together truly great taste and a great cause, and we're proud to play a part in delivering it to our community,” said Casey Trudgeon, President of Wisconsin Distributors.All Wisconsin fans and businesses are invited to show their support by purchasing the Varsity Limited Edition bottle. You can find this exclusive vodka at participating liquor stores, hotels, bars and restaurants, or conveniently order it online .This is more than just a premium craft vodka-it's an opportunity to contribute to the lasting success of Wisconsin's student-athletes.About SOCIAL HOUSE® VodkaSOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is a premium craft vodka, known for its exceptional taste and superior quality. Handcrafted with the finest ingredients and naturally purified water, SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka embodies the artistry of American heritage and dedication to excellence. To learn more, please visit: .About Collective Beverages, LLCCollective Beverages, LLC is dedicated to providing support for Wisconsin's athletic programs and student-athletes. Its mission is to provide the valuable NIL earning opportunities required for Wisconsin to continue competing for championships-while surrounding student-athletes with support that allows them to maximize their success now and long after hanging up their uniform.About Wisconsin DistributorsWisconsin Distributors is a total beverage distributor proudly serving 30 counties across Wisconsin. With warehouses in Sun Prairie and Appleton, we offer an extensive selection of local and national brands. Our unwavering commitment to excellence is reflected in our dedication to service, quality, and community engagement. Learn more about our mission and operations at

