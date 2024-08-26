Navai To Host Webcast: Solving Business Problems With Data And AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NavAI's Data Revolution webcast will show businesses how to use AI and data to solve business problems, such as Churn, Weak Leads, and Flat Growth.

FULTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NavAI , a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, is thrilled to launch Data Revolution, a webcast on how businesses can solve all of their problems by leveraging their data and AI, on August 29, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Hosted by Priyanka Rungta, Founder and CEO of NavAI, Data Revolution will delve into how businesses can use their own data and AI to:

Optimize Pricing: Set prices that maximize revenue and customer satisfaction.

Precision Matching: Pair products, customers, and prices for maximum impact.

Personalize Discounts: Create irresistible offers that drive conversions and loyalty.

Strategic Upselling: Increase average order value and boost revenue.

Targeted Lead Generation: Identify and engage high-potential customers.

Benefits of Attending for Businesses:

Gain a competitive edge by understanding the transformative power of AI in business.

Learn practical strategies to optimize processes, improve efficiency, and drive growth.

Discover how to use existing data to its fullest potential and solve pressing business issues.

About NavAI:

NavAI, a NavSoft company, empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions and achieve exceptional results. With a focus on cutting-edge AI technology, NavAI delivers innovative solutions that help clients thrive in today's competitive landscape.

