Monday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule
Date
8/26/2024 3:23:12 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key matches today include Vasco vs. Athletico-PR in the Brazilian Championship and Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors in the Argentine Championship.
Today's lineup also includes matches from the Italian Championship , Spanish Championship, Brazilian Serie B, and more.
See today's soccer match times and where to watch live
Italian Championship
1:30 PM - Cagliari vs. Como - Disney+
3:45 PM - Hellas Verona vs. Juventus - ESPN and Disney+
La Liga
2
2:00 PM - Cartagena vs. Real Zaragoza - Disney+
Argentine Championship
4:00 PM - Barracas Central vs. Vélez Sarsfield - Disney+
9:00 PM - Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Spanish Championship
4:30 PM - Villarreal vs. Celta Vigo - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Serie B
7:00 PM - Paysandu vs. Mirassol - SporTV and Premiere
9:00 PM - Ceará vs. Novorizontino - Canal GOAT and Premiere
Uruguayan Championship
8:00 PM - Nacional-URU vs. Liverpool-URU - Disney+
Brazilian Championship
9:00 PM - Vasco vs. Athletico-P - SporTV and Premiere
