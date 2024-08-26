Monday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key matches today include Vasco vs. Athletico-PR in the Brazilian Championship and Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors in the Argentine Championship.



Today's lineup also includes matches from the Italian Championship , Spanish Championship, Brazilian Serie B, and more.



See today's soccer match times and where to watch live

Italian Championship







1:30 PM - Cagliari vs. Como - Disney+

3:45 PM - Hellas Verona vs. Juventus - ESPN and Disney+





2:00 PM - Cartagena vs. Real Zaragoza - Disney+







4:00 PM - Barracas Central vs. Vélez Sarsfield - Disney+

9:00 PM - Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors - ESPN 4 and Disney+





4:30 PM - Villarreal vs. Celta Vigo - ESPN 4 and Disney+







7:00 PM - Paysandu vs. Mirassol - SporTV and Premiere

9:00 PM - Ceará vs. Novorizontino - Canal GOAT and Premiere





8:00 PM - Nacional-URU vs. Liverpool-URU - Disney+





9:00 PM - Vasco vs. Athletico-P - SporTV and Premiere





The Vasco vs. Athletico-PR match will be broadcast live on SporTV and Premiere at 9:00 PM.





The Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors match will be broadcast live on ESPN 4 and Disney+ at 9:00 PM.





The Paysandu vs. Mirassol match will be broadcast live on SporTV and Premiere at 7:00 PM.





No games will be broadcast on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band today, August 26.







