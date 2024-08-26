US Racing To Shield Indo-Pacific Bases From China's Missiles

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US is upgrading Indo-Pacific base defenses and building alternative facilities in a bid to stay ahead of China and North Korea's growing missile threats.

This month, Defense One reported that US Air Force Chief of Staff General David Allvin is pushing for improved base defense capabilities to support the force's so-called Agile Combat Employment (ACE) strategy to enhance US military readiness in the Indo-Pacific.

The ACE strategy aims to improve combat power projection and resilience in a global conflict scenario, including vis-à-vis China, by empowering airmen, implementing mission command principles and creating customized force packages.

Resilient communications, pre-positioned equipment, scalable logistics and Joint All-domain Command and Control (JADC2) support the strategy.

The strategy is also designed to enable distributed operations, disrupt adversary decision-making and ensure US forces can operate effectively across multiple domains despite contested environments.

The Defense One report says the strategy requires a significant shift in US Air Force logistics, command structures and operational planning, focusing on adaptability and integration across joint forces.

Defense One mentions that the ACE strategy aims to expand the US Air Force's operational bases, reducing dependence on a few large airfields, and requires a joint effort with the US Army to develop cost-effective air defense systems for smaller outposts.

According to the report, Allvin emphasized the pressing need for mobility, rapid deployment and modernized tactics such as camouflage, concealment and deception adapted for the theaters of the 21st century.

The Defense One report notes that while specific capabilities are under the US Army's purview, ongoing discussions ensure that the US Air Force's requirements will be met.

Defense One notes that the collaboration also addresses non-kinetic threats, including cyberattacks and electronic warfare, highlighting the multifaceted approach needed to safeguard US Pacific bases in an increasingly complex security environment.