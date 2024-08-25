Saudi FM Discuss With Iranian Counterpart Bilateral Relations
Date
8/25/2024 8:09:51 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed on Sunday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi bilateral relations and ways to enhance them.
In a statement, the Ministry said that Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to Araqchi, where he congratulated him on the occasion of assuming his new position and wished him success in his duties.
The statement added that the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields and the importance of continuing coordination between the two countries to follow the course of bilateral relations in addition to developments in Gaza Strip. (end)
kns
MENAFN25082024000071011013ID1108599156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.