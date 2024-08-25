Saudi FM Discuss With Iranian Counterpart Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed on Sunday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi bilateral relations and ways to enhance them.





In a statement, the said that Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to Araqchi, where he congratulated him on the occasion of assuming his new position and wished him success in his duties.





The statement added that the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields and the importance of continuing coordination between the two countries to follow the course of bilateral relations in addition to developments in Gaza Strip. (end)





kns







MENAFN25082024000071011013ID1108599156