Durov's Arrest Is Blow To Human Rights And Freedom Of Speech
Date
8/25/2024 10:07:19 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
If respect for Democratic values is defined by the West as a
criterion, then should the leadership of X and Meta be
arrested?
Why is France, a member of the European Union, which teaches
human rights to the world, silent on such repressive steps? Why
does the EU not make a statement?
What about the US State Department? If such a situation had
happened in Azerbaijan, there would not have been a single Western
official circle or institution that had not made a statement.
Yes, a number of points in Telegram are disturbing. But the
demand for respect for human rights and freedoms and compliance
with business principles should not be regulated by such repressive
methods. At the very least, the West must show commitment to its
self-proclaimed principles. Without this, the USA and the EU will
be wrong to comment on this or that event in the context of
democracy and human rights in any country.
As reported yesterday, Founder and creator of "Telegram", a
popular messaging application, Pavel Durov, was detained at the
French "Le Bourget" airport.
The 39-year-old businessman was accompanied by his bodyguard and
a woman.
Durov may be charged with several crimes, including terrorism,
drug smuggling, fraud, money laundering, and handling stolen goods.
He faces up to 20 years in prison, according to French media.
It should be noted that in February 2021, Durov received the
citizenship of the United Arab Emirates, and in August, the
citizenship of France.
MENAFN25082024000195011045ID1108598405
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.