(MENAFN) Former President Donald has criticized the Biden administration for depleting United States ammunition stockpiles through extensive military aid to Ukraine and other nations. In his remarks, Trump asserted that the current administration's support for international conflicts has left the United States military with dangerously low supplies. He has vowed that, if elected, he will undertake a “historic investment in rebuilding” the American military to address this shortage.



During a recent phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump reiterated his pledge to swiftly end the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow should he win the presidency in November. Trump has also made clear his intention to halt the substantial financial aid currently being provided to Ukraine, which he has criticized as excessive.



Addressing supporters in Asheboro, North Carolina, alongside his vice presidential nominee, Senator J.D. Vance, Trump expressed frustration over what he sees as a significant weakening of United States military capabilities. “They released a report talking about all of the vulnerable areas… we’re weak here, we’re weak there,” Trump said, interpreting these findings as evidence of severe ammunition shortages. He argued that the United States has sacrificed its own military resources to support Ukraine and other nations, claiming, “We gave it all up to Ukraine and various other places.”



Trump’s comments follow a comprehensive assessment released by the United States congressional Commission on the National Defense Strategy in late July. The 312-page report highlighted significant concerns about the United States military’s ability to effectively deter and win in combat, particularly in a hypothetical future conflict involving China and potentially supported by nations like Russia, Iran, or North Korea. The report suggested that the United State’s current military posture may be inadequate to ensure a successful outcome in such scenarios.

