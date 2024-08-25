ASAN Service's Innovations Highlighted In Uzbekistan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An exhibition themed "The main economic directions-a step
towards common prosperity" has been held within the framework of
the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to
Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.
The economic potential of both countries, various products
produced, and implemented joint projects were demonstrated at the
exhibition held at the Uzbekistan expo Center.
Along with 67 companies and about 10 state organizations, the
State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was represented here with
various innovative projects.
The main purpose of the event was to develop bilateral economic
cooperation between our countries, to strengthen networking between
local businesses, and to discuss the potential of mutually
beneficial partnerships.
Within the framework of the exhibition, a meeting was held
between the representative of the State Agency for Public Service
and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the rector of the Polytechnic University of
Turin.
The activities of the State Agency, ASAN Service and the digital
solutions applied here, as well as other activities, were given
extensive information. The parties discussed potential cooperation
opportunities in the relevant direction of activity.
MENAFN25082024000195011045ID1108597926
