ASAN Service's Innovations Highlighted In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An themed "The main economic directions-a step towards common prosperity" has been held within the framework of the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The economic potential of both countries, various products produced, and implemented joint projects were demonstrated at the exhibition held at the Uzbekistan Center.

Along with 67 companies and about 10 state organizations, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was represented here with various innovative projects.

The main purpose of the event was to develop bilateral economic cooperation between our countries, to strengthen networking between local businesses, and to discuss the potential of mutually beneficial partnerships.

Within the framework of the exhibition, a meeting was held between the representative of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the rector of the Polytechnic University of Turin.

The activities of the State Agency, ASAN Service and the digital solutions applied here, as well as other activities, were given extensive information. The parties discussed potential cooperation opportunities in the relevant direction of activity.