Earthquake Hits Shamakhi District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A 3.1 magnitude earthquake has hit Shamakhi district, Azernews reports citing the Republican Seismological Service Center.

Earthquakes were recorded at 07:29 28 km west of Gobustan station.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 7 kilometers. The earthquake was not felt.

Recall that, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Caspian Sea area on August 21.

The seismic event, which occurred at a depth of 66 kilometers, was recorded at 14:45 local time.

While the earthquake's magnitude was relatively low, the depth and location of the quake highlight the region's ongoing seismic activity.

The timely recording and monitoring of such events are crucial for assessing their impact and enhancing preparedness for future seismic occurrences.

Authorities and residents were advised to stay informed about potential aftershocks and continue to follow safety protocols to ensure community safety and resilience.