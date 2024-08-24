Georgian Airways To Launch Regular Tbilisi-Novosibirsk Flights Starting September 28
Georgian Airways is set to commence regular flights on the
Tbilisi-Novosibirsk-Tbilisi route, Azernews
reports.
Scheduled to begin on September 28, these flights will operate
twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, as indicated by
Novosibirsk's Tolmachevo Airport.
Details of the flight schedules and operations are still being
finalized. Currently, Georgian Airways provides services from
Tbilisi to Moscow and St. Petersburg and offers transit flights to
various European destinations for passengers traveling from
Russia.
