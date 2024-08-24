عربي


Georgian Airways To Launch Regular Tbilisi-Novosibirsk Flights Starting September 28

8/24/2024 7:16:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Airways is set to commence regular flights on the Tbilisi-Novosibirsk-Tbilisi route, Azernews reports.

Scheduled to begin on September 28, these flights will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, as indicated by Novosibirsk's Tolmachevo Airport.

Details of the flight schedules and operations are still being finalized. Currently, Georgian Airways provides services from Tbilisi to Moscow and St. Petersburg and offers transit flights to various European destinations for passengers traveling from Russia.

AzerNews

