Polish President Duda Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Poland Andrzej Duda has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

The President of the Republic of Poland will attend festive events on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's independence, the Chancellery of the President of Poland announced.

This is Duda's fourth visit to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It is noted that Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda were the first foreign heads of state to visit Kyiv on April 13, 2022 since the invasion. The last time Duda visited Ukraine was in June 2023.

Poland is among the leading countries that are helping Ukraine the most in fighting the Russian armed aggression. Poland also operates a logistics hub through which most military and humanitarian aid comes to Ukraine.

On Saturday, August 24, Ukraine celebrates the 33rd anniversary of independence.