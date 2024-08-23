Miningnewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Tapping 'Tremendous Opportunity' At Filion Gold Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) owns 100% of the Filion Project, which is surrounded by operations like Agnico Eagle, Alamos, Barrick, and the famous Timmins Camp that cumulatively host an estimated 170 million ounces of gold worth some $400+ billion at current prices.“Since acquiring the project in October 2023, Torr has moved quickly with the first modern exploration work on the land, including a systematic humus soil sampling program that was the first to test for broad mineralization along the gold endowed Filion Fault Zone; successfully confirming this potential in early 2024... The early work combined with historical data pointed towards the potential for significant mineralization, with Torr delineating six kilometer-scale gold soil anomalies that align with historical VLF-EM conductors across a 2.5-kilometer-wide corridor.

“More than 21 of the 28 known conductors have yet to be evaluated... None of these areas have been tested by drilling. Torr is looking to change that. The company announced that it has received a three-year exploration permit from the Ontario government,” a recent article reads.“The granting of this exploration permit opens up a tremendous opportunity for Torr to build on our promising work from late last year at the Filion Gold Project,” Malcolm Dorsey, the company's president and CEO, was quoted as saying.

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the approximately 240-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TMET are available in the company's newsroom at

