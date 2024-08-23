Friday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This collection of global news highlights significant developments across various regions in Africa. In Uganda, opposition members face charges, which many view as motivated.



Ugandan coffee farmers grapple with new EU regulations aimed at eliminating child and deforestation from the chain.



Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam now contributes a substantial portion to the national power grid, enhancing the country's exports.



In The Gambia, a controversial new draft has sparked public debate due to perceived unilateral changes by the Executive.



The Democratic Republic of Congo's copper exports reach new markets as the first shipment heads to the United States via Angola.







Meanwhile, Sudan struggles with a severe cholera outbreak, compounding its humanitarian crisis.



Finally, Comoros celebrates its recent admission to the World Trade Organization, opening up new economic opportunities for the island nation.

EU Regulations Impact Ugandan Coffee Farmers

In eastern Uganda, the coffee farming community faces new challenges due to stringent EU regulations. These regulations aim to curb child labor and environmental damage in the coffee production process.



The EU's Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive and the European Deforestation Regulation mandate significant changes in labor practices and environmental stewardship by December 2024.



Uganda's response includes enhancing traceability and regulation within the coffee sector, supported by an EU grant of 40 million euros.



However, these changes are controversial among local farmers, who fear the loss of traditional farming methods involving family labor.

Ethiopia's GERD Power National Grid

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) now contributes 17% to Ethiopia's total power supply, according to a recent announcement by Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP ).



The EEP generated over 20,000 gigawatt-hours of electricity last fiscal year, supporting both domestic needs and exports.



With ongoing power projects, the utility aims to increase its export revenues to $300 million in the upcoming year, bolstering Ethiopia's economic stability.

Gambia's Draft Constitution Sparks Debate

The Gambia's 2024 Draft Constitution has ignited public outcry due to the Executive's unilateral changes, which deviated from the previously inclusive drafting process.



Critics argue that these changes, including the removal of a key leadership and integrity clause, undermine public trust and the integrity of the draft.



However, this has escalated demands for a more transparent and inclusive approach to finalizing the constitutional document.

DRC's Copper Exports to the US

The first shipment of copper from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the United States has departed from the port of Lobito, Angola.



Managed by the Lobito Atlantico Railway consortium, this shipment showcases an efficient westward route for Congolese minerals. It follows successful routes to Europe and Asia.

Sudan Cholera Outbreak Intensifies Crisis

Sudan faces a severe cholera outbreak, with over 658 cases and 28 deaths reported since August 12. This health crisis adds to the country's ongoing humanitarian challenges, exacerbated by civil war and flooding.



The outbreak is particularly severe in displacement camps, highlighting the urgent need for increased healthcare and sanitation efforts amidst a complex emergency situation.

Comoros joins the World Trade Organization

After seventeen years of negotiations, Comoros has become the 165th member of the World Trade Organization.



This milestone is expected to boost the island nation's economy by enhancing trade opportunities and attracting foreign investments.



However, experts advise pursuing economic diversification to remain competitive in the global market.

Uganda Opposition Members Charged with Terrorism

Thirty-six members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC ), an opposition party in Uganda, will face terrorism charges. They are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.



Rights groups argue that these charges are politically motivated, stemming from the group's participation in a training seminar in Kisumu, Kenya.



Additionally, the group and its legal representation have denied any misconduct. This is despite being deported and charged by Ugandan authorities for alleged subversive activities.



The case has sparked significant criticism of President Yoweri Museveni's government, which has been accused of using legal action to suppress dissent.

