Eminent Actor And Director Who Etches His Name Into History Of National Film Industry

In our profession, alongside talent, qualities like
kindness, integrity, education, culture, and empathy are equally
important.
Shahmar Alakbarov
Azerbaijan commemorates the 81st anniversary of People's Artist
Shahmar Alakbarov, Azernews reports.
The prominent film director and actor etched his name into the
history of Azerbaijan.
Shahmar studied acting at the Azerbaijan Art Institute, under
the guidance of Rza Tahmasib. Even while still a student in his
third year, he joined the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama
Theatre.
His breakthrough performance in the play "Masters" gained him
widespread audience acclaim.
Moreover, renowned artist Adil Iskandarov invited him to the
film acting studio he established at the film studio.
At AzerbaijanFilm Studio, Shahmar Alakbarov worked as an actor
and director.
His most popular roles in the films were Gazanfar ("My Seven
Sons"), Iman ("The Last Pass"), Arif ("Life Tests Us"), Azad
("Winds Blow in Baku"), Gatyr Mammad ("Avenger from Ganjabasar"),
Javidan ("Babek"), Ibrahim ("Time to Saddle Horses") and
others.
In one of his interviews, Shahmar Alakbarov was asked about the
types of films he was eager to act in.
He replied, "I have a strong interest in history, and after my
roles in films like 'Babak,' 'The Avenger from Ganjabasar,' 'Time
to Saddle the Horses,' 'The Last Pass,' 'My Seven Sons,' and
others, my passion for this subject has only deepened."
After finishing his education, he continued at the institute as
a teaching assistant. He was also active in television and radio,
making his debut as the host of the "Ulduz" program. He created
unforgettable characters in numerous television shows, hosted the
"Molla Nasreddin" radio program, and lent his voice to various
films.
Shahmar Alakbarov also ventured into directing, marking his
directorial debut with the film "Examination," which he co-directed
with Gulbeniz Azimzadeh.
Alakbarov's relentless dedication to advancing Azerbaijani
cinema was highly recognised. The prominent actor and director got
the names both People's Artist and Honoured Artist. He also
received the Laureate of State Price of Azerbaijan, USSR.
Shahmar Alakbarov, passed away on August 12, 1992. His
contributions to the local film industry continue to inspire future
generations in the film industry.
