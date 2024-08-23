Satellite Images Show Aftermath Of Aug 22 Attack On Russia's Kavkaz Port

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Satellite images have emerged showing the consequences of Ukraine's August 22 attack on the Russian of Kavkaz.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Schemes investigative news project released the images on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Satellite images taken by Planet Labs on August 23 show the destroyed ferry and several small vessels nearby that may also have been damaged by the impact.

The satellite also recorded damage to infrastructure, in particular the damaged part of the railway track leading to the water.

The images also show signs of a fire, with fire engines parked near the shore.

On August 22, Russia reported an attack on the Conro Trader ferry at the port of Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnodar region. The ferry was loaded with 30 fuel tanks.

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed the destruction of the ferry.

