Zelensky, Modi Honor Ukrainian Children Killed In War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Indian Prime Narendra Modi have honored the memory of Ukrainian children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian leader announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Together with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, we honored the memory of the children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression. Children in every country deserve to live in safety. We must make this possible," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian and Indian leaders visited the Martyrologist exposition on children at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War and paid their respects to children who were killed during the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.

Modi arrived in Ukraine on August 23.

On August 22, said during his visit to Warsaw, Modi said that India believes that no war ends on the battlefield and supports diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. He added that India is ready to cooperate with other friendly nations to provide as much support as possible to peacekeeping efforts to restore peace in Ukraine.