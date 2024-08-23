No Power Outages Expected Across Ukraine On Friday
Date
8/23/2024 3:09:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hourly blackout schedules will not be applied on Friday, August 23.
That's according to NEC Ukrenergo , the national operator of Ukraine's power grid, Ukrinform reports.
"On August 23, no blackouts are foreseen. Should the situation change, the updates will be issued respectively," the statement reads.
At the same time, the operator called on Ukrainians to consume electricity responsibly.
Read also:
Communique on energy
security adopted at first thematic conference
on Peace Formula
As reported, on Thursday, August 22, Ukraine attracted emergency aid from Slovakia, importing electricity to maintain the balance in the power system.
On Friday, August 23, the latest heatwave that has been reigning over Ukraine for the past days will somewhat subside.
MENAFN23082024000193011044ID1108592665
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.