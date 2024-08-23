No Power Outages Expected Across Ukraine On Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hourly blackout schedules will not be applied on Friday, August 23.

That's according to NEC Ukrenergo , the national operator of Ukraine's power grid, Ukrinform reports.

"On August 23, no blackouts are foreseen. Should the situation change, the updates will be issued respectively," the statement reads.

At the same time, the operator called on Ukrainians to consume electricity responsibly.

As reported, on Thursday, August 22, Ukraine attracted emergency aid from Slovakia, importing electricity to maintain the balance in the power system.

On Friday, August 23, the latest heatwave that has been reigning over Ukraine for the past days will somewhat subside.