Limoncello Life Weekend With Daphane Carter And Taia Rashid Of Daphane Limoncello

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founders of Daphane Limoncello

Daphane Limoncello

Daphane Raspberry Berrycello

Cashid Beverage Ltd Co is thrilled to announce their inaugural“Limoncello Life Weekend.”

- Daphane CarterHOUSTON, TX, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cashid Beverage Ltd Co, the pioneering creators of the first African American women-owned ultra-premium liqueur brand in the United States, is thrilled to announce their inaugural“Limoncello Life Weekend.”The weekend kicks off with the exclusive event "Experience the Luxe," an unparalleled opportunity to meet the visionary co-founders, Daphane Carter and Taia Rashid, and indulge in their award-winning Daphane Limoncello liqueurs. This celebration will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM at Soho Garden HTX, located at 408 Main St, Houston, TX 77002.The weekend will conclude with the "Punt, Pass & Pour" event at the popular Rockhouse Southern Kitchen. This event will serve as both a watch party for the Houston Texans football game and an opportunity to enjoy the signature Texans Tea cocktail, crafted with Daphane Limoncello. The event will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Rockhouse Southern Kitchen, located at 6025 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77057."Limoncello Life Weekend" offers attendees a chance to immerse themselves in the world of Daphane Limoncello, a brand that has quickly made its mark in the spirits industry. Since its debut, Daphane Limoncello has earned widespread acclaim, including two Silver Medals at the 2023 Bartender Spirit Awards, and has been proudly featured on the shelves of Specs and Total Wine.Daphane Carter and Taia Rashid have redefined luxury by embracing diversity, excellence, and equity. As the founders of Cashid Beverage Ltd Co, they have created an ultra-premium liqueur that celebrates the essence of a life well-lived. Their flagship products, Daphane Limoncello and the refreshing Raspberry Berrycello, embody the spirit of the Amalfi Coast, transporting cocktail connoisseurs to a world where life's simple pleasures are cherished."Limoncello Life Weekend" will feature exclusive tastings of Daphane Limoncello's signature flavors, offering guests a chance to savor the rich, handcrafted liqueurs that have captivated the palates of discerning tastemakers. The event will also serve as a platform to introduce The Limoncello Life, a lifestyle blog launched by Carter and Rashid to inspire a life filled with fun, family, faith, and purpose."We are thrilled to host this event and share our journey with the community," said Taia Rashid. "This is more than just a celebration of our brand; it's a celebration of a lifestyle that embraces luxury, diversity, and the joy of living fully."Daphane Carter added, "We look forward to connecting with everyone at Soho Garden HTX and Rockhouse Southern Kitchen to celebrate the luxe life together. These events reflect everything Daphane Limoncello stands for."Join Daphane Carter and Taia Rashid for an unforgettable weekend and discover the passion, purpose, and quality that have made Daphane Limoncello a standout in the world of ultra-premium liqueurs.For more information and to RSVP, please visit our Eventbrite page or follow @DaphaneLimoncello on Instagram.About Cashid Beverage Ltd Co:Cashid Beverage Ltd Co was founded on the belief that ultra-premium liqueurs can offer both exceptional taste and the highest quality ingredients. Their flagship product, Daphane Limoncello, is handcrafted with Meyer lemons and six-times distilled corn for a luxurious experience that transports drinkers to the sun-drenched citrus groves of Southern Italy. For more information, visit daphanelimoncello.

Stephen Carter

Cashid Beverage Ltd. Co.

+1 713-714-7164

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Daphane Limoncello Promo Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.