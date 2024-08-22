Guerrillas Discover Special Equipment Of Russian Black Sea Fleet Radiation And Chemical Defense Brigade
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Guerrillas conducted reconnaissance of the 15th radiation, chemical and biological defense brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which plays an important role in ensuring the security and readiness of the Black Sea Fleet.
The ATESH military partisan movement announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Our agent conducted reconnaissance of the chemical and biological defense brigade, which plays an important role in ensuring the security and readiness of the Black Sea Fleet. Important specialized equipment designed for radiation and chemical protection was spotted on the territory. The sites of its parking and storage were also recorded,” the statement said.
The guerrillas passed the detailed information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for further action.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Crimea, guerrillas discovered a warehouse and parking of the occupiers' military equipment in Hvardiiske
