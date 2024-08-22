New Surrey Venue The Great Green Barn Autumn Season Announced

(MENAFN- Pressat) Following a restoration where traditional crafts were at the forefront, the Great Green Barn is now open as a new venue space in Surrey, one with sustainability and community at its heart.

The 17th century Great Green Barn is now a space for arts, drama, education, community, comedy, inspiration, music, crafting, and to meet and engage - all under the beams of the renovated barn. The Great Green Barn CIC will present its own events, whilst also being available for hire by organisations and individuals who follow an eco-sustainable approach.

The Great Green Barn's Autumn season is now on sale with an eclectic mix of cookery classes, live theatre, games' nights, afternoon teas and cabaret, with workshops and local organisations' meetings and events soon to be added.

​​​ GREEK COOKERY SCHOOL

5-week course from Thursday 12 September 2024

A unique experience to join Georgios Nyfoudis, of London's acclaimed Greek restaurant The Life Goddess, at the Great Green Barn. Over five weeks, he will teach you how to prepare and cook traditional Greek food; dishes that have been known to him all his life. Hands-on classes with tastings as you go!

​​​ AFTERNOON TEAS

Third Tuesday of each month – starting 17 September 2024

Afternoon Tea under the beams of the Great Green Barn – we have chosen the very best and locally made scones with jam and clotted cream, and served with finger sandwiches, butterfly cakes and the finest teas... what's not to like!

Whether Afternoon Tea for two, or a group, or on your own there will always be a welcome and an opportunity to make new friends.

​​​ BOARD GAMES NIGHTS

Fourth Thursday of each month from 26 September 2024

Join us for an evening of fun and board games! Whether you're in on the board gaming action or prefer just watching from the sidelines and having a chat; this event is for you!

We'll have board games such as Monopoly, Cluedo, Snakes & Ladders and Backgammon... and if you have a favourite board game, please bring it along! We'd love to see and play your interesting games.

​​​​ ODE TO JOYCE * Live Theatre *

Compiled & Performed by Cheryl Knight

Saturday 12 October 2024

Joyce Grenfell was one of the greatest female entertainers of the twentieth century; loved the world over for her hilarious and beautifully observed monologues and songs, as well as numerous film, television and radio appearances.

This gem of nostalgia recreates the setting of one of Joyce's stage shows weaves her well-known songs and monologues and some of her more delicate and poignant pieces bringing back to life this much-loved and most extraordinary entertainer.

​​​​ THE ESSENCE OF AUDREY * Live Theatre *

Written & Performed by Helen Anker

Saturday 7 December 2024

Audrey Hepburn, one of the world's most beloved icons invites us to a private viewing of her film memorabilia at her home in Switzerland, prior to the items being auctioned in aid of UNICEF.

As Audrey takes us through the items, she shares her successes and failures, her triumphs and disappointments, confronting her anxieties and fears with joy and laughter, and finding the truth she's never been able to voice before.

​​ CHRISTMAS AFTERNOON TEA with NOEL COWARD

Sunday 15 December 2024

Our Christmas Afternoon Teas will have a few special festive twists, AND an extra special musical treat!

The fabulous“King of Cabaret” (BBC R4), Stefan Bednarczyk returns to the Great Green Barn with a live performance of his show An Afternoon with Noël Coward; offering up some of Noël Coward's finest songs and verses – hilarious and poignant in equal measure.

Full information including dates, times and prices for each event can be found by clicking on the relevant event on the What's On page at GreatGreenBarn.

Vanessa Ford is founder and owner of Great Green Barn CIC – “From the age of 6, I dreamt of having my own theatre. When I was 21yrs, I formed my first theatre company which over the next 30 years toured to nearly every theatre across the UK including the Westend. Finally, I have made my dream a reality and have restored my own glorious 17th century barn which is now open for drama, comedy, music, discussion and live events of all kinds. I hope these will be an inspiration, education and lift our spirits in the wonderful area and community that I have lived in all my life. I am so looking forward to welcoming everybody.”

VENUE DETAILS:

ADDRESS: Great Green Barn, Upper House Lane (Run Common Road end), Shamley Green, GU5 0SX

WEBSITE: GreatGreenBarn

ADMINISTRATION: 01483 276910

BOOKINGS:

Online: buytickets/greatgreenbarn

In Person: For Earth's Sake Shop

Text / Phone / WA: 07973 531259

FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM: @GreatGreenBarn

PARKING: Parking is available opposite at For Earth's Sake. Limited, so please consider car sharing where possible.

Press :

For further information and interview requests contact :

Paul Savident Email ... Call 07966 014911

