NYC's Gotopless Day Parade Champions Topless Gender Equality

GoTopless, a leading advocate for women's rights, is gearing up for its 17th annual GoTopless Day Parade on August 24, celebrating the pursuit of topless gender equality in New York City-a global beacon of topless rights since 1992.

"We warmly invite all women, irrespective of age, shape, or size, to join us this Saturday in asserting their right to top-freedom," announced Nadine Gary, President of GoTopless and Raelian Happiness Guide.

"'Free your breasts, free your minds' is more than just a motto-it's a call to liberation," Gary continued. "Women who bravely expose their breasts in public experience an empowering surge of freedom and gender equality. This bold act not only strengthens the mind but also delivers an immediate boost in self-esteem."

Gary further emphasized that the freedom to go topless also benefits men: "Since the early 20th century, society has gradually adapted to seeing women's legs, backs, navels, bellies, buttocks, and other previously concealed body parts. Over time, the initial obsession fades. The law stands ready to address any disrespectful behavior."

The annual GoTopless Day is symbolically timed around August 26, commemorating the historic ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which granted women the right to vote, affirming constitutional gender equality. A century later, these principles are equally pertinent to topless rights, as highlighted by Maitreya Rael, the visionary founder of GoTopless and spiritual leader of the Raelian Movement: "As long as men are allowed to be topless in public, women should have the same constitutional right. Otherwise, men should be required to cover their chests."

Gary affirmed that GoTopless Day serves as a crucial platform for protests in cities across the United States and globally, including Paris and Geneva, where gender-discriminatory laws continue to deny women equal topless rights.

The NYC GoTopless Parade, starting at 1 PM on West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues, promises to be a vibrant celebration of equality and freedom, brimming with joy, fun, and live music from the NYC New Orleans Renaissance Jazz Band. In a powerful symbol of the movement, a gigantic balloon shaped like a pair of breasts will float above the New York City skyline. The event will culminate at Bryant Park at 1:30 PM with speeches from inspirational figures.

