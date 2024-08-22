Serbian authorities continue search for 7 missing migrants in Drina River

(MENAFN) Serbian authorities are continuing their search for seven missing migrants in the Drina River following a tragic incident where their boat capsized while attempting to cross from Serbia into Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Serbian Interior Ministry issued a press release on Thursday confirming the ongoing efforts. The boat, which had approximately 25 people on board according to survivors who managed to reach the shore, faced a tragic accident, leaving seven individuals still unaccounted for. As of now, rescue teams have successfully located 18 individuals, including three children, on the riverbank.



Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dacic reported that the police and the Emergency Situations Sector responded swiftly after receiving an alert from Bosnian border authorities early Thursday morning. The authorities have launched an intensive search operation in the Drina River and its surrounding areas to locate the missing individuals and provide any necessary assistance. The response reflects the urgency and seriousness with which the situation is being handled.



The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, has recently reported a significant decrease in illegal border crossings in the Western Balkans. During the first half of 2024, illegal crossings towards EU borders fell dramatically to 12,407, marking a 75 percent decrease compared to the same period in the previous year. This drop underscores a broader trend of reduced irregular migration in the region, despite ongoing challenges and incidents such as the recent boat capsizing.



The situation highlights the ongoing struggles faced by migrants attempting perilous crossings and the critical need for coordinated rescue and support efforts. The search operation continues as Serbian authorities work to address the immediate crisis and provide assistance to those affected by the incident.

