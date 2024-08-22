Toxic water gets reported at American base top 500,000

(MENAFN) More than 500,000 individuals have submitted compensation claims to the US military for health issues linked to toxic water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, according to a report by Reuters. The contamination, which was first detected in the base’s water supply in 1982, is believed to have affected approximately one million people from 1953 to 1987, leading to serious health conditions such as kidney cancer, bladder cancer, and leukemia.



The US Navy has received over 546,500 claims related to this issue, with the number expected to fluctuate slightly as the Navy processes the claims to eliminate duplicates. The deadline for filing administrative claims was August 10, set by the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which was enacted two years ago.



The Navy has committed to reviewing each claim thoroughly and resolving valid claims as promptly and fairly as possible. As of early August, more than 2,000 lawsuits have been initiated in federal court in North Carolina by claimants whose cases were not resolved through administrative channels. The initial trials in these lawsuits are anticipated to begin next year. So far, only about 150 cases have been settled through the administrative process.



Should the remaining administrative claims proceed to trial, the Camp Lejeune water contamination case could become the largest compensation case since the 3M earplugs litigation, highlighting the extensive impact of the contamination and the scale of the legal and compensation efforts underway.

