Moscow claims Germans being untruthful about Nord Stream exchange

(MENAFN) Moscow has sharply criticized Berlin for allegedly failing to provide substantial information regarding the September 2022 on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian Foreign spokesperson Maria Zakharova has claimed that Germany has not shared any meaningful data with Moscow about the explosions that damaged the pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea and were crucial for transporting Russian natural gas to Germany and other Western European countries.



The Nord Stream pipelines were significantly damaged in September 2022 by a series of explosions near the Danish island of Bornholm. The incident has sparked various allegations about the perpetrators, with Russia accusing the US of orchestrating the attack, while some Western media outlets have suggested involvement by a pro-Ukrainian group.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously criticized Germany for its lack of transparency regarding the investigation, suggesting that the information leaks to the media instead of formal communications are intended to mislead and deflect blame from the true culprits.



In response to Lavrov’s allegations, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer stated on Monday that Berlin had been engaged in an “information exchange” with Moscow. However, Zakharova countered this claim, calling Fischer’s remarks “lies.” She accused Berlin of providing only “empty formalities” in response to Russian inquiries, asserting that Germany’s handling of the investigation raises suspicions about its intentions to obscure the truth.



Zakharova further argued that Germany’s approach only reinforces Moscow’s concerns that the investigation is being conducted in secrecy to prevent identifying the actual instigators behind the attack on what is considered one of the largest trans-European energy infrastructure facilities. The dispute underscores the ongoing tensions and complexities surrounding the investigation into the Nord Stream pipeline attacks.

MENAFN22082024000045015687ID1108589256